Lee Health installs state-of-the-art weapon detection system

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health location Lee Memorial is installing a new state-of-the-art weapon detection system to protect workers and visitors.

Its called the Evolv System, and it spots dangerous weapons by using sensors, screens and cameras.

The AI technology is already being used at major events, sports venues and amusement parks — and now, your local emergency room.

"With everything that's going on in the world, I fell that does make this safer," said Lee Health patient Liz Corales.

Gloria Graham is Lee Health's System Director of Public Safety. She said the hospital is a place for healing, and safety should never be a concern.

“What we have seen across the country sadly enough is hospitals aren’t immune to violent behavior," Graham said.

After more than a year of research, the health system decided to ditch the metal detectors and go with something a little more advanced.

“How does that feel having to walk into an emergency department and divest all of your belongings," Graham said.

When you go to a sporting event or an airport, you have to go through a security check and empty all your belongings, like your wallet and keys. At Lee Health, that's no longer the case.

"It’s more convenient, not like a hassle like the airport,“ said patient James Nalchawee.

The new system can tell the difference between a weapon... and a cellphone.

“The trends as it relates to weapons getting into a healing environment, the emergency departments are dynamic," said Graham.

Making healing faster, and making patients feel safer.