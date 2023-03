LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health hosts an annual fashion show on Tuesday and the goal is to raise money to fight cancer.

Proceeds from the Colors of the Sea Fashion Show & Luncheon benefit women getting treatment at their cancer center.

The sold-out event is at Heritage Palms Golf and Country Club in Fort Myers.

This is the third year Fox 4's Lauren Petrelli is emceeing the fashion show.

All proceeds will benefit the compassionate care fund.

Last year, this event raised just under $50,000.