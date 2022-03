LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Due to the drop in COVID-19 cases, this will be the last daily COVID update from Lee Health.

Tuesday Report:

There are 30 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

3 patients are receiving treatment at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

The staffed operation bed capacity was at 93% this morning.

The staffed operational bed capacity in the intensive care unit was at 88%. 2 COVID-19 patients are reported in the ICU.