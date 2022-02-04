Lee Health has 217 COVID-19 hospitalizations

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health says there was a dip in COVID patients in its hospitals yesterday. They are now reporting the staffed operational bed capacity is at 103% this morning.

Lee Health’s Friday report:

There were 217 isolated COVID- 19 patients in hospitals.

4 of these patients are receiving treatment at the Golisano Children’s Hospital

There is a 103% capacity of staffed operational beds.

The operational bed capacity in the intensive care unit was 94%. The ICU had 29 COVID patients.

Lee Health’s emergency departments saw 820 patients yesterday.

