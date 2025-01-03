Lee Health: Flu, COVID, RSV, cold cases on the rise in Southwest Florida

SOUTHWEST, Fla. — Lee Health says this December has show increasing numbers in positive flu cases, and other respiratory illnesses including COVID-19, parainfluenza, RSV and the common cold.

The healthcare system says the number of flu patients in December 2024 was three times higher than December 2023.



"For the week of Dec. 22, 2024 through Dec. 28, 2024, Lee Health reported 713 positive flu cases with 668 influenza A and 45 influenza B cases in outpatient settings. For the same week, there were 560 positive cases in Lee Health hospitals, all as influenza A," according to Lee Health.



The organization is offering the following suggestions in an effort to keep others safe:



Wear a Mask. If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, we ask that you please wear a mask in our facilities. If you do not have one, a mask will be provided at the front entrance.

Wash Your Hands. Ensure your clean your hands often to prevent the spread of illness

Get the Flu Shot . The annual influenza vaccination is the most effective way to combat the flu each year. The vaccine is available by making an appointment with a physician, urgent care clinics and at many drug stores and pharmacies. Please discuss with your healthcare provider if you have specific questions about the flu shot.

Lee Health says flu-like symptoms include chills, headache, fever, muscle or body aches, headache, cough, sort throat, runny or stuffy nose, fatigue and sometimes vomiting and diarrhea. If you are experiencing severe or life-threatening symptoms, visit your closest ER.

