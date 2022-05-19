Lee Health: COVID patient numbers rise again

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee Health reported Thursday they are treating the most patients for COVID-related illnesses since March.

Officials say they are caring for 80 COVID-19 patients in Lee Health hospitals. This is an increase of 175% since May 1 and the most in a hospital setting since March 1.

According to the CDC, over the last 14 days, new cases of COVID-19 are up 71% in the state and 57% in Lee County.

"While infections have been less severe during this surge in cases, these numbers illustrate the threat the virus that causes COVID-19 poses to vulnerable populations like the elderly or those with co-morbidities," Lee Health said in a statement.

Lee Health encourages the public to make sure your COVID-19 vaccination status is up-to-date.

The 7-day moving average of diagnosed cases is still lower than the high of nearly 2,000 recorded in January 2021:

CDC

CDC testing data for the same time period: