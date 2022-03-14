Lee Health, Cleveland Clinic enter heart healthcare alliance

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee Health announced Monday that it has entered an affiliation agreement with Cleveland Clinic.

The system is now an alliance member of Cleveland Clinic’s Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute.

This is an expansion of a previously-announced agreement between the two healthcare systems in November 2020 to enhance and improve care in Southwest Florida to improve quality and efficiency of care through clinical and operational enhancements.

“Lee Health and Cleveland Clinic’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute share a commitment to excellence in patient experience, care and quality outcomes,” said Dr. Larry Antonucci, president & chief executive officer of Lee Health. “This alliance allows us to put that mutual commitment into practice by collaborating on innovations in these areas, as well as treatments and processes. It also supports our vision to be a national leader for the advancement of health and healing.”

Under the agreement, the two agencies will develop a shared guide of best practices, enhancing opportunities to provide new treatments and therapies to patients, as well as exploring cutting-edge technologies and techniques in cardiovascular care that will accelerate advances in treatments.

“Management of heart disease is complex, and working together on programs likes this helps to advance the treatment of cardiovascular disease to benefit our communities,” said Lars Svensson, MD, Ph.D., chairman of Cleveland Clinic’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute. “Our alliance with Lee Health will allow for sharing of best practices, while working together to ensure the highest quality care to Lee Health’s patients.”

Cleveland Clinic’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute Alliance Network was launched in 2003. The Alliance Network includes 13 hospitals across the country, with the addition of Lee Health.

As an alliance member, both Lee Health and Cleveland Clinic remain independent, with no changes in control of physicians or staff.