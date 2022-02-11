Lee Health 170 COVID-19 hospitalizations

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health reports 170 COVID-19 patients isolated in its hospitals.
· Of these patients, 8 of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.
· Friday morning, the hospital census was at 94% of staffed operational bed capacity.
· Friday morning, census in the intensive care unit was at 90% of staffed operational bed capacity. There were 22 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
· Thursday, Lee Health emergency departments saw 789 patients, which is typical for this time of year.
Lee TeleHealth is currently free and is an easy alternative to avoid longer than normal wait times at urgent care centers.