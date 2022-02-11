Lee Health 170 COVID-19 hospitalizations

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health reports 170 COVID-19 patients isolated in its hospitals.

· Of these patients, 8 of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

· Friday morning, the hospital census was at 94% of staffed operational bed capacity.

· Friday morning, census in the intensive care unit was at 90% of staffed operational bed capacity. There were 22 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

· Thursday, Lee Health emergency departments saw 789 patients, which is typical for this time of year.