Lee GOP chairman under investigation for battery

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — After receiving a complaint, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation on GOP chairman Jonathan Martin before forwarding the case to the State Attorney’s Office.

Originally, the case was supposed to go to State Attorney Amira Fox’s office. However, Ms. Fox asked Governor DeSantis to give the case over to another state attorney - since one of Martin’s relatives works in Fox’s office.

The case is now being handled by Ed Brodsky, State Attorney for the Twelfth Judicial Circuit.

Fox 4 reached out to Lee County GOP, Lee County Dems, and the Governor’s Office for comment - none of which have responded back yet.