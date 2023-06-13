Lee Department of Health warns of multiple blue-green algae blooms in Caloosahatchee

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Department of Health is warning the public of multiple blue-green algae blooms in the Caloosahatchee River.
Blooms have been spotted in the river at the Paradise Marina Entrance, the Franklin Lock C43 Canal and Fort Myers Shores.
The blooms could potentially be toxic. Because conditions can change at any time, DOH advises residents to take caution as if the blooms are toxic.
DOH advises the following precautions in the areas:
- You should not drink, swim, wade, water ski or engage in activities that may cause you to come in direct contact with waters where there is a visible bloom.
- Exercise caution when using personal watercraft or boating, to avoid stirring up or contacting the algae or the affected water.
- Avoid getting affected water in your eyes, nose or mouth.
- Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water.
- You should keep pets and livestock away from the waters in this location.
- Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook fish well.
- You should not eat shellfish from this location.