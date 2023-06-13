Lee Department of Health warns of multiple blue-green algae blooms in Caloosahatchee

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Department of Health is warning the public of multiple blue-green algae blooms in the Caloosahatchee River.

Blooms have been spotted in the river at the Paradise Marina Entrance, the Franklin Lock C43 Canal and Fort Myers Shores.

The blooms could potentially be toxic. Because conditions can change at any time, DOH advises residents to take caution as if the blooms are toxic.

DOH advises the following precautions in the areas:

