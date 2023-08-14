Lee County's Summer Reading Program saw 13,000 books distributed to local kids

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Library System’s Summer Reading Program saw thousands of books go into the hands of children and teens of all ages.

This annual program helps prevent summer learning loss by students on school breaks.

Nearly 13,000 books were distributed to kids and teens both in and outside of Lee County library branches.

The National Summer Reading Program encouraged the community to spread kindness and connect with others at their local library.

Participants logged more than 700,000 books read as part of the online reading challenge.

For more information about the Lee County Library System, visit www.leelibrary.net[leelibrary.net] or call 239-479-4636.