LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Those registered to vote in Lee County must submit a new request if you plan to vote by mail in any elections through 2024.

Under Florida law, all vote-by-mail requests expired on December 31, 2022.

To submit a request, visit lee.vote or call the elections office at (239) 533-8683.

Vote-by-mail ballot requests must be received by 5 p.m. on the Saturday 10 days before the election.