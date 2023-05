LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Utilities is converting its typical water disinfection process this week.

On Sunday the County started converting back to a chloramine disinfectant process.

People living in Lee County have noticed a change in the odor and taste of their water, during the chlorine flush that happened on May 1.

Lee County says the change is not harmful and it will take the next week or so for the entire area to be fully converted back to the chloramines disinfection process.