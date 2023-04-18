Lee County Utilities changing disinfectant and customers may notice changes

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Utilities will be temporarily converting its disinfectant process from chloramines to free chlorine residual from May 1 through May 21.

Customers may notice a temporary change in the taste, odor, and color of the water, which is not harmful. This is a routine measure to ensure customers of clean, safe potable water.

Lee County Utilities say this is a routine measure that is common for water utilities using chloramines as its primary disinfectant.

Residents who use a kidney dialysis machine at home should contact an equipment supplier so the proper filtering equipment can be installed.



Tropical fish or aquatic animal owners should contact a local tropical fish store for appropriate pretreatment of water before adding water to tanks.

If you have questions call 1-239-533-8845 during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.