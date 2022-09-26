Watch Now
Lee County update on Hurricane Ian

Lee County executed a State of Local Emergency
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County officials are "closely monitoring" Ian as of Monday morning.

In a press release, the county based on the increased intensity of the storm and its current forecasted track and potential storm surge and rainfall, this morning Lee County executed a State of Local Emergency.

The SOLE is posted along with other Hurricane Ian information at www.leegov.com/storm

Lee County Staff are evaluating storm surge models and flood models at this time

WATCH AT 3 p.m. | Lee County update on Hurricane Ian

