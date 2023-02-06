Lee County to discuss permanent repairs to Sanibel Causeway

SANIBEL, Fla. — On Monday the Board of Lee County Commissioners will take up permanent repairs to the Sanibel Causeway.

The talks are long-awaited as the causeway has needed to undergo repairs since Hurricane Ian continuously.

Commissioners will discuss some permanent solutions, which residents have been asking for.

The causeway is accessible because of the temporary road built after the hurricane.

Bike lanes and pedestrian access remain closed, as well as the causeway island where many people used to enjoy the water.

The repairs will be a combination of solutions presented by the Florida Department of Transportation.

It includes permanent repairs like base restoration and adding buried sheet pile walls to improve the infrastructure and resilience.

There is also a plan to widen bike lanes and add green infrastructure like mangroves.

The price tag for permanent repairs is in the millions.

Commissioners will also discuss repairs to the Cape Coral Bridge.