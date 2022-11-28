Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Lee County to close two Hurricane Ian debris sites next month

Hurricane Ian debris
WFTX
Hurricane Ian debris
Posted at 2:02 PM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 14:06:35-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County is closing two public drop-off sites for Hurricane Ian storm debris next month.

Brooks Park, 50 South Road in Fort Myers, and Mosquito Control, 1840 Gunnery Road in Lehigh Acres, will close at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

These sites opened after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida to allow free disposal to those who chose to self-haul storm debris.

Lee County’s remaining two sites will continue to operate through Wednesday, Dec. 21.

  • San Carlos Utility Site, 18078 Cypress Point Road, Fort Myers
  • Shell Factory, 2805 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 NEWS WEEKNIGHTS AT 5PM∙6PM∙10PM∙11PM