Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Lee County to begin repairs on athletic field lighting this month

Lee County Parks and Rec.png
Photo By: Lee County Parks & Recreation
Lee County Parks and Rec.png
Posted at 1:11 PM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 13:11:03-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Repairs to athletic field lighting at Lee County Parks & Recreation sites will begin this month, following damage from Hurricane Ian.

The County said most repairs should be completed by November 5, in time for the end of Daylight saving time. This will minimize the impact to youth sports following the time change.

Lee County will use both its own staff and outside vendors to complete the work.

Parks have been closed for nighttime use since the hurricane.

The Lee Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to approve a contract with Musco Lighting for repairs and replacement of lighting at 10 sites. The Board is expected to consider a second agenda item related to the repairs on Aug. 15.

The total cost of the repairs is estimated at $3 million.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!