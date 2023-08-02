Lee County teachers return to school ahead of 2023-2024 academic year

NORTH FORT MYERS, FLa — Lee County School District teachers returned to school on August 2 in preparation for the upcoming school year.

Students start school on August 10.

Teachers will go back a week early to organize the classroom and review curriculum standards, safety, and other benchmarks.

John C. English Elementary school teacher Inez Simmons said in addition to physically preparing the classroom, “We have a curriculum we have to get together and look into that. We have an open house on Monday, so there’s a lot of things and factors that have to come into order for that first day to be good for them and welcoming for them."