Teachers and support personnel Bargaining Agreements approved to raise salary

Posted at 10:04 PM, May 26, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Lee County announced that the new collective bargaining agreement has been approved which will raise teachers' pay here in Lee County.

The district says that the starting salary for teachers now in Lee County is raised to $47,500 with bonus pay of up to $5,000.

The starting pay for teachers has also increased to the third-highest rate in Florida.

The Lee County School District says that bus drivers will now receive a raise and make $17.50 an hour.

The new pay increase was unanimously approved at a school board meeting Tuesday.

