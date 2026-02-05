Lee County teacher celebrated for excellence in cybersecurity education

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Dunbar High School teacher Dan Trembley has been named one of four national winners of the CYBER.ORG Annual Educator Award - an honor recognizing outstanding contributions to cybersecurity education.

Under Trembley’s guidance, the Lee County School District says the Academy for Technology Excellence has helped students earn professional certifications from leading organizations such as Adobe, Cisco, CompTIA, and Microsoft.

The district says many of his former students have gone on to have successful careers in the military, cybersecurity, government, and private industry.

The award comes from CYBER.ORG, the academic initiative of the Cyber Innovation Center, which focuses on preparing K–12 students for careers in cybersecurity. The organization provides free educational resources, career programs, and professional development opportunities for teachers nationwide.

The program is supported by a grant from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

