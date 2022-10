LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Lee County Tax Collector’s Lehigh Acres and Bonita Springs service centers will be open from 9am – 3pm.

The Lehigh Acres service center address is: 3114 Lee Boulevard, Lehigh Acres.

The Bonita Springs service center address is: 25987 South Tamiami Trail, Suite 112, Bonita Springs

The four other Lee County Tax Collector offices remain without power and water and will be closed until further notice.