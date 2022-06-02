Lee County Tax Collector to launch Saturday hours

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Tax Collector is partnering up with Lee Tag Agency to provide services on Saturdays starting June 4.

Services offered on Saturdays will include: fast title services (initial Florida title and out-of-state title transfers), vehicle registration (application and renewal), disabled parking permits, specialty plates and dealer services.

Anyone in need of these specific services can visit the First Lee Tag Agency (Grand Bay Plaza, 18990 South Tamiami Trail Suite 5, Fort Myers) on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Noelle Branning, the Lee County Tax Collector, said they’re glad to offer hours on Saturdays for the community’s convenience.

“Our customers are incredibly busy and trying to fit in a visit to our office during the week is not always feasible,” Branning said.

First Lee Tag Agency also offers extended hours to Lee County residents on Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information on FTLA, visit their website.

To learn more about the Lee County Tax Collector, go to the official website.