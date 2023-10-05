LEE COUNTY | SWFL food truck operators look forward to tourist season

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The weeks after Hurricane Ian hit, in South Cape Coral, it was the food trucks that came back first and had long lines.

Food truck operators at Four Freedoms Park in Cape Coral tell Fox 4 they're looking forward to the upcoming Winter season after a slow off-season.

Now the City of Cape Coral is in the planning process of putting in another food truck park at Jaycee Park, while construction is underway for another off Cape Coral Parkway. Plus, a new city ordinance that bans food trucks from overnight parking in these spots.

“My following that I had from where I was took a hit because I’m now all over the place,” said Colleen Brady, Owner of The Flying Dog.

Many operators tell Fox 4 they are ready for another place to set up.

“It’s been really tough," said Michael Malagone, Owner of Donut NV. "We’ve been able to pay our bills every month so far, so we’re very blessed to do that but that’s not what we’re trying to do. We’re not trying to survive, we’re trying to thrive.”

Malagone says he started his businesses eight months ago in the midst of rebuilding from Ian.

“We wanted a concept that we could pack up, and take away so that it doesn’t blow away," said Malagone. "Then come back as soon as possible so that we can serve people if, God forbid, something like that ever happens again."

He says, even through a life-changing storm, his business was able to thrive because it could move to where the people are.

Overall, many food truck operators at the park say they have been pleasantly surprised with the local support since the storm.