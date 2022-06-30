Lee County Supervisor of Elections Office begins mailing voter information cards

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Elections will begin mailing approximately 508,000 new Voter Information Cards to all active Lee County voters through July 8, 2022, as a result of Florida's redistricting and reapportionment following the most recent Census.

The Supervisor of Elections' role in redistricting includes redrawing voting precinct boundaries, ensuring voters are placed in their proper voting districts, assigning new precincts and voting locations, and notifying voters of the changes before the Aug. 23, 2022, Primary Election.

The Voter Information Cards will require information that includes the voter's personal information, voting districts, party affiliation, precinct number, and Election Day voting location.

Voters can visit www.lee.vote for voter registration information, or contact their office at (239) 533-8683 for questions about their Voter Information Card's appearance.

