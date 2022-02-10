Lee County Sports Complex COVID-19 testing site phased out

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee Board of County Commissioners says COVID-19 testing options include new expanded hours and weekends at the local Florida Department of Health site.

This comes as the Lee County Sports Complex testing site is phased out because of the upcoming spring training baseball season.

The FDOH-Lee drive-thru site is located at 3920 Michigan Ave., Fort Myers.

The site will add weekend hours beginning this Sunday, Feb. 13, and will begin expanded weekday hours Monday, Feb. 14.

The testing site will be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Schedule an appointment online or call (904) 295-0562 for more information.

The Lee County Sports Complex testing site will be phased out by Monday, Feb. 14, as the county and its baseball partners prepare for spring training. The last day that the onsite vendor will administer tests at the sports complex will be Saturday, Feb. 12; the vendor will remove equipment from the site Monday.