FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 24th Annual Lee County Spelling Bee hosted by Suncoast Credit Union this year will take place on March 17 at Three Oaks Middle School.

“The Lee County Spelling Bee provides an opportunity for our local students to develop strong language skills, confidence in themselves, and recognition for excellence in academics. If you have never seen a local Spelling Bee competition or the nationally televised National Spelling Bee, the competition is intense and is an experience our champion will never forget!” Spelling Bee Coordinator Dr. Connie Harris

28 students from 14 middle schools will compete at the Lee County Spelling Bee and the regional champion will then head to the national competition in May to compete for the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee. Last year’s spelling bee winner word was “Murraya”.

The Spelling Bee will start at 7 PM at the location of 18500 Three Oaks Parkway in Fort Myers.

