Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Lee County Solid Waste sites extending hours to aid in storm preparation

Lee County
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lee County logo
Lee County
Posted at 5:36 PM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 17:36:27-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Saturday hours at four Lee County Solid Waste sites will be extended to aid in storm preparation this weekend.

Resource Recovery Facility in Fort Myers, Lee/Hendry Regional Solid Waste Disposal Facility in Felda, LaBelle Transfer Station in LaBelle and Clewiston Transfer Station in Clewiston will stay open until 4 p.m. tomorrow, September 24, rather than 12 p.m.

The City of Cape Coral's bulk waste drop-off site will also be open during normal hours tomorrow, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

For updates and more preparation tips, visit the Cape Coral Fire Department website or the Lee County website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month