Lee County Solid Waste sites extending hours to aid in storm preparation

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Saturday hours at four Lee County Solid Waste sites will be extended to aid in storm preparation this weekend.

Resource Recovery Facility in Fort Myers, Lee/Hendry Regional Solid Waste Disposal Facility in Felda, LaBelle Transfer Station in LaBelle and Clewiston Transfer Station in Clewiston will stay open until 4 p.m. tomorrow, September 24, rather than 12 p.m.

The City of Cape Coral's bulk waste drop-off site will also be open during normal hours tomorrow, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

For updates and more preparation tips, visit the Cape Coral Fire Department website or the Lee County website.