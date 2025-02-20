Lee County Sheriff's Office Uses Virtual Reality to Enhance Deputy Training

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — For the past two years, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has been leveraging virtual reality (VR) technology to enhance its training programs. Officials say this cutting-edge approach has been a game-changer, providing deputies with realistic scenarios to better prepare them for high-risk situations.

Watch senior reporter Emily Young get the lowdown on VR technology at LCSO:

LCSO VR training

What appears to be an ordinary office space quickly transforms into a high-stakes training environment when deputies put on VR goggles. Suddenly, they are immersed in a simulated world where they must respond to a variety of emergencies, from active shooter situations to hostage crises and high-risk traffic stops.

FOX 4

Julie Sin, a spokesperson for LCSO, explains that while in-person training remains the preferred method—especially inside real schools—such opportunities aren’t always available.

“When students are on break, our School Resource Officers (SROs) train hands-on, running down hallways, entering classrooms, and practicing response tactics,” Sin said. “But we don’t always have the option to conduct full-scale training inside a school.”

FOX 4

One of the most significant advantages of VR training is its adaptability. The system can generate digital environments that mimic real locations, such as specific schools or shopping malls, allowing deputies to practice in spaces they might one day need to protect.

FOX 4

Four days a week, the LCSO takes this technology to various locations across the county, ensuring that deputies and school resource officers receive training without having to travel to a centralized facility. This mobile approach not only makes training more accessible but also helps law enforcement maximize their time and resources.

As law enforcement agencies nationwide seek innovative ways to improve officer preparedness, LCSO’s use of VR technology highlights the growing role of simulation-based training in modern policing. By embracing these advancements, deputies can sharpen their skills and enhance their ability to respond effectively to real-world emergencies.

