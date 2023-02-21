Lee County Sheriff's Office searching for missing children

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating three missing children.

11-year-old Tykera Emyra Brown is a black female, 5’2, 150lbs. She was last seen wearing a black jacket & black pants.

4-year-old Chozon Mitchell is a black male, 24in, 35lbs. He was last seen wearing a grey polo & blue cargo pants.

2-year-old Goddess Mitchell is a black female, 20in, 20 lbs. She was last seen wearing a peach/tie-dye dress & has a ponytail.

The kids were last seen with a family member around 10:30 p.m. on Monday night near the 3600 block of Seminole Ave. Detectives believe they may be headed to Fort Lauderdale.

If you know the whereabouts of these three children, you're asked to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 239-477-1000, or 911 as applicable. You may also call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS to remain anonymous.