Lee County Sheriff's Office makes arrest in Alva homicide shooting

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, July 17, Lee County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit detectives arrested Dalton Edward Taylor Jr. for second-degree murder in connection to the July 13th Alva homicide.

According to LCSO on July 13, deputies responded to a home on Third Street in Alva regarding a woman who had been shot.

Dalton Edward Taylor Jr. was on the scene when deputies arrived.

The LCSO Crime Scene Unit located a shell casing near the victim, along with another spent casing in the suspect's bedroom.

LCSO says a loaded firearm was located in Taylor Jr.’s nightstand.

According to LCSO latent print examiners pulled a fingerprint from the firearm and the inserted magazine and positively identified the match for Taylor Jr.

Taylor Jr. was booked into the Lee County jail for an active warrant for failure to appear.

He is also a convicted felon for charges including burglary of a dwelling and criminal mischief stemming from Hendry County.

LCSO says Taylor Jr. was additionally charged with felon in possession of a firearm.