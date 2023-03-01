Lee County Sheriff's Office is providing tips on preventing burglary

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office wants to provide residents with advice on how to stay safe from burglary trends.

One tip is to have landscaping, fences, and security to establish privacy in and around the home. High-mounted security cameras can deter burglars from entering your home.

The Sheriff's office also places importance on quality locks. Many inferior locks are often overtaken by drills or blunt force.

They also encourage using sliding door security devices to prevent break-ins as they are often the point of entry.

They also want to remind residents to make sure all windows and doors are covered and secured to prevent burglars from peering inside.

LCSO reminds residents to stay alert to any suspicious activities going on in their neighborhood. Never hesitate to report something you see.