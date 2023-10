LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is investigating a shooting at a Publix in Lehigh Acres.

LCSO says the shooting took place at 1324 Homestead Road at approximately 11 a.m.

According to LCSO a 33-year-old male was shot and was taken to a hospital for treatment. LCSO says they have a person of interest detained on Jersey Road.

LCSO says although the shooting occurred in the parking lot of Publix, the store was not involved.

LCSO says this is an isolated incident.