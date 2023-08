LEE COUNTY, Fla. — On Labor Day, the Lee County Sheriff's Office is hosting an event at Rumrunners in Cape Coral.

The Labor Day event will be held on Monday, September 4, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be food, water slides, a pet contest, and more.

