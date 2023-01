LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's office is hosting this year's Brotherhood Ride.

This event consists of first responders who ride bikes to honor those who have died in the line of duty.

This ride is dedicated to 85 Florida first responders who died in the line of duty in 2021.

The team will be cycling throughout the state for 8 days, to cover over 600 miles by the end of the ride.

This event was scheduled for October, but was postponed because of hurricane Ian.