Lee County Sheriff's Office helicopter pilots raise awareness on dangers, consequences of shining lasers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man in Naples is arrested after being accused of pointing a laser at a Collier County Sheriff's Office helicopter.

The Federal Aviation Administration has reported 9,723 laser incidents in 2021 up from 6,852 in 2020 nationwide saying it's the highest reported number of incidents in history.

Data from the FAA shows as January 1, 2022, there have already been 54 laser incidents reported in Florida. The Lee County Sheriff's office tells Fox 4 what this could mean if you are caught pointing a laser at an aircraft.

Fox 4 spoke to deputies Christopher Olortegui and Joshua Peterson. They are both helicopter pilots for LCSO. They are always on standby for when they have to respond to a call. One other thing they both have in common besides having the skills to fly a helicopter, they want to stress how dangerous pointing a laser at a helicopter can be.

“As a pilot, it can have a very catastrophic impact and I was actually hit with a laser last year,"Olortegui said.

“I was also hit by a laser last year as well," Peterson said.

Fox 4's Stephanie Fernandez took a ride in the LCSO helicopter to get a closeup look. Olortegui said having a laser pointed at you while riding in a helicopter traveling over 110 miles an hour can be dangerous.

“It causes pain and temporary blindness," Olortegui said.

“It is definitely blinding and you can’t see anything afterwards because of the laser hitting right at my eyes while you are up there," Peterson said.

According to Florida statue, anyone pointing a laser at an aircraft, a moving vehicle or boat can be charged with a felony in the third degree. You could be sent to prison for up to 5 years and pay a fine of up to 5,000 dollars.

Both Deputy Olortegui and Deputy Peterson said they hope the public takes their message seriously of not pointing lasers at any aircraft or moving vehicles.

“Flying at speeds that we are flying at and having that distraction, disruption and possible pain to account when you are flying can be very catastrophic," Olortegui said.

“Anybody that does it, we are going to go after them and arrest them. It is just not acceptable," Peterson said.