Lee County Sheriff's Office employee tips off drug suspect facing arrest

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office says a now former employee tipped off a suspect involved in an active drug case.

According to LCSO, Savannah Georges worked as a civilian warrants clerk. Deputies say she gave confidential information to Michael Banks, who was under investigation as a high-level narcotics trafficker in Fort Myers.

On Oct. 27, deputies got the arrest warrant for Banks and search warrants for homes connected to him that would be executed on Oct. 30.

In a police report, deputies say Banks got the information and had intended on moving his narcotics and trying to take off from law enforcement.

That same day, the report says Banks said he had an informant inside the agency.

"This sensitive information being out jeopardizes the investigation and causes an officer safety concern for officers involved," the report said.

Through the investigation, the report says Georges was the person that told Banks about the warrant.

She was found at her home the next day in Lehigh Acres and charged with one count of disclosing confidential criminal justice information.

Georges started at LCSO in 2023 and the agency says she had no concerns or notable incidents in her file.

She has since been fired.

"Whether civilian or sworn, Sheriff Carmine Marceno takes any criminal allegation seriously when it involves one of our own; and affirms no members of the Lee County Sheriff's Office are above the law," LCSO said in a statement.