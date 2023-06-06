Lee County Sheriff's Office: Deputies shut down mobile drug business

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), Deputies shut down a mobile drug business in Fort Myers.

LCSO says South District Deputies located a suspicious vehicle at a Surfside Car Wash on the corner of Acron Road and Hickory Drive.

Deputies say a topless white male who was identified as Manuel Martin Ycaza Donoso was standing next to the vehicle in a wash bay.

Deputies say Ycaza immediately aggressively pushed one of the deputies in the chest and resisted efforts of being placed under arrest.

Ycaza was eventually handcuffed while deputies searched his vehicle.

LCSO says deputies found a backpack with several baggies containing a white substance that later tested positive for fentanyl.

According to LCSO Ycaza was charged with Trafficking Fentanyl, Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, and Resisting an Officer.