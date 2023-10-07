Watch Now
Lee County Sheriff's Office arrests two in Dunkin Donuts for battery

Posted at 3:34 PM, Oct 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-07 15:51:02-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office made two arrests in Dunkin Donuts for battery.

According to LCSO on Friday afternoon, deputies responded to a physical altercation at a Dunkin Donuts in Fort Myers.

LCSO says during the course of the investigation, detectives determined several customers battered a 19-year-old female victim during the altercation.

At this time, detectives found probable cause to arrest Cassie Smith and Janiya Wingate for their involvement in the incident.

The investigation remains active.

