Lee County Sheriff's Office arrests two in Dunkin Donuts for battery

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office made two arrests in Dunkin Donuts for battery.

According to LCSO on Friday afternoon, deputies responded to a physical altercation at a Dunkin Donuts in Fort Myers.

LCSO says during the course of the investigation, detectives determined several customers battered a 19-year-old female victim during the altercation.

At this time, detectives found probable cause to arrest Cassie Smith and Janiya Wingate for their involvement in the incident.

The investigation remains active.