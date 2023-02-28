Lee County Sheriff's Office arrests over 50 residents in a large narcotics operation

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested over 50 residents in a large narcotics operation called curbside crackdown.

The operation started last month with LCSO started an investigation to identify street-level narcotics dealers.

Throughout the operation, numerous department agencies helped track down drug operations operating out of Lee County.

This morning LCSO served two search warrants for two residences located in North Fort Myers which are related to the operation, Curbside Crackdown, and to each other.

The two houses were located at Pioneer Road and Palm Creek Drive.

The search warrants found eight grams of powder cocaine, 49 grams of crack cocaine, 620 grams of methamphetamine, and 497 grams of fentanyl.

There is a total of 2,200 doses of fentanyl and methamphetamine combined. This is estimated to have cost around $309,000 in drug sales.

Eight guns used to rob, steal, and kill for these drugs were also found along with the drugs.

Those arrested have criminal backgrounds including burglary, armed robbery, resisting violence, possession of cocaine, and controlled substances.