Lee County Sheriff's Office arrests man for beating dog

Posted at 1:53 PM, Aug 23, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has arrested a man for beating a dog.

On Monday LCSO deputies responded to a noise complaint at the Park Crest Apartments in Fort Myers.

Upon arrival, deputies learned James Lyster had kicked his dog into the wall.

LCSO says the eight-year-old Pomeranian's face was covered in blood and couldn't stand on his own.

The Pomeranian was taken to an emergency medical treatment where it was discovered he suffered a broken jaw and internal bleeding.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno says Benji has a long road to recovery.

Lyster was taken into the Lee County Jail and is charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

