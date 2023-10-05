Lee County Sheriff's Office arrests Lehigh Acres woman for trafficking fentanyl

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has arrested a Lehigh Acres woman for trafficking fentanyl.

LCSO

On October 4, members of the Narcotics Unit responded to a residence on Texas Road, in Lehigh Acres, to conduct an investigation.

LCSO says during the course of the investigation, a search warrant was granted and executed on the property.

LCSO

According to LCSO during the search detectives located 39 grams which investigators were able to tie to the suspect, Luciana Urbina.

Urbina was arrested and charged with trafficking in fentanyl and remains in the Marceno Motel.