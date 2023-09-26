LEE COUNTY | Sheriff's Office announces Tesla Pilot Program

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office has announced its Tesla Pilot Program, bringing Tesla electric vehicles into the agency's fleet.

The program is part of LCSO's efforts to increase its technological efficiency.

There are now 20 Model Y and Model 3 Teslas in LCSO's fleet. A majority have been assigned to civil and community divisions, with one assigned to Patrol in order to test law enforcement capabilities.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno has also made it a priority to install multiple charging stations at locations across the county.

According to LCSO, the program will maximize cost savings of 50% or more per vehicle, annually.