Lee County Sheriff's Office suprise 6-year old cancer survivor in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Six-year-old Cape Coral boy, now cancer free, received a surprise visit from the Lee County Sheriff's Office dressed up as a trio of supers heroes: Spiderman, Aquaman, and Spider Gwen.

Although Jeremiah Valera is cancer free, he still experiences the many side effects of stage-4 neuroblastoma treatments.

Jeremiah's parents, Daniela and Jerald along with his 2-year-old sister Jayla have traveled from Boston to Miami for his chemotherapy treatments and stem-cell transfusions.

The family arrived from Chicago last week and is exhausted, but the visit this Sunday brought lots of smiles and joy to the family.

Jeremiah one day dreams of becoming a police officer and loves superheroes, so a local photographer, Robyn Barkley, arranged the visit with LCSO.

Barkley also brought in a police uniform and miniature car for the special occasion.