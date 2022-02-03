Lee County Sheriff announces restructure plan of LSCO Correction Bureaus Wednesday

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced that there will be a restructuring of the Large Scale Combat Operations Correction Bureau at a press conference Wednesday.

In the Facebook live, Sheriff Marceno said that the inmate's housing has been reclassified along with the way they are housed to free up more deputies who can help out in other areas of corrections facilities.

Sheriff Marceno promoted 22 deputies for these changes, 11 of the deputies or either African American or Hispanic females and he said that each member promoted earned their position by showing commitment and care to the agency and people of Lee County.

