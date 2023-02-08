Lee County Sheriff expanding "School Threat Enforcement Team"

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno is making an announcement regarding the expansion of our School Threat Enforcement Team.

Sheriff Marceno created the School Threat Enforcement Team (STET) in December 2021 to address the growing issue of threats being made to schools, particularly online.

STET personnel are based out of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Real-Time Intelligence Center and work closely with Youth Services Criminal Investigations Division Detectives to investigate threats to the safety of Lee County’s Schools.

The School Threat Enforcement Team is also responsible for providing intelligence support to the Youth Services Division with the mission of preventing violence in the school environment.

A press conference is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

WATCH NOW | Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno