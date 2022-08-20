Lee County Sheriff Bloodhound locates missing 9-year-old

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A missing 9-year-old boy is located after a Lee County Sheriff's Office Bloodhound assisted with rescuing the boy.

According to LCSO, deputies were called to a home on Chancellor St. after a 9-year-old boy with medical issues was reported missing.

Multiple deputies and the Bloodhound Mercy went out to look for the boy. LCSO agriculture unit and aviation unit responded to the search.

The boy was found after the K9 Mercy was able to track his scent through the neighborhood.

There is a video below that shows deputies rescuing the boy.