LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Mosquito Control is reporting an unusual increase in mosquito-borne diseases this year, with international travelers bringing more than just memories back to Southwest Florida.

The county is dealing with a significant uptick in imported cases of dengue fever and chikungunya, according to Jenifer McBride from Lee County Mosquito Control.

Click here to see Fox 4 Community Correspondent Victoria Quevedo speak with Lee County Mosquito Control:

Lee County sees increase in mosquito-borne diseases from international travelers

"Florida is definitely kind of a place where we see these imported cases, an awful lot of them this year, actually," McBride said.

According to the Florida Department of Health, the state has recorded 409 dengue fever cases so far this year, with 16 of those cases originating from Lee County. The state also documented 206 chikungunya cases, with 11 from Lee County.

McBride has personal experience with how serious these diseases can be after contracting one during her own travels.

"I went to a beautiful country and came back, and within two days, I was sitting on the couch, and within five minutes, I had 104 fever. Went from feeling fine to 104 and I was actually sick the entire summer," McBride said.

Both diseases cause high fevers and body aches that feel similar to the flu, McBride explained. The Department of Health reports that most of the Florida cases came from people who traveled to Cuba.

For travelers heading to tropical or subtropical regions, McBride recommends taking precautions before departure.

"I would advise people that are traveling to tropical or subtropical warm areas to make sure that they're going on to the CDC website and checking to see what's out in the country they're visiting," McBride said.

Prevention measures include using mosquito repellent and wearing long sleeves. Anyone who becomes ill after traveling should seek medical attention immediately.

"We're here to protect you," McBride said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.