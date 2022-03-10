Lee County Schools superintendent contract approved

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County School Board approved a two-and-a-half-year contract for Dr. Christopher Bernier.

It will automatically extend to three and a half years if the proposal to make the superintendent an elected position fails in the state legislature or at the ballot box.

“I am grateful to the Lee County School Board for giving me the opportunity to lead this District and look forward to working with Superintendent Ken Savage during the transition, I am committed to helping every student succeed by supporting the District’s vision of being a world-class school system and am eagerly anticipating getting to know our schools, staff, students, families, and community.” Dr. Christopher Bernier

The Lee County School Board also approved a consultant contract for Dr. Bernier to begin working immediately for the District.

During this interim period, Dr. Bernier will develop a plan for his first 100 days, consult with current Superintendent Dr. Ken Savage, consult with Board members and District staff, and observe and review board meetings to provide feedback for continuous improvement.

Dr. Bernier is leaving his position as Chief of Staff for the Clark County School District in Las Vegas, Nevada to join the School District of Lee County.