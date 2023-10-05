LEE COUNTY | School Superintendent Bernier says he will not run in 2024 election

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County School District Superintendent Christopher Bernier announced Thursday that he will not run for reelection in 2024.

Bernier was sworn in as superintendent in May of 2022.

In an email sent to Lee County families, Bernier said his decision came as a result of the position now being elected, rather than appointed.

"...becoming an elected superintendent was never my aspiration," Bernier's email read. "Ultimately, this realization led me to determine that running for election was not a reasonable course of action for my educational journey."

Bernier said he intends to finish the term of his existing contract.

"I want to underscore that my decision is founded on a profound respect for our School Board and the dedicated students, families, teachers, and staff who collectively contribute to our thriving educational community," Bernier said.